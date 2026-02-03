Hudson Valley to Receive ‘Hard Tokens’ From Governor

What is a hard token, and why is New York spending $9 million to send them to specific towns across the state?

A handful of municipalities and school districts in the Hudson Valley are about to receive what the state calls “hard tokens,” and while the name sounds like something out of an arcade, these devices are actually important cybersecurity tools.

According to Governor Kathy Hochul, New York has set aside $9 million in federal funding to roll out these hard tokens to 161 agencies across the state. That includes several right here in Dutchess County, such as the City of Poughkeepsie, Dutchess County government, the Poughkeepsie City School District, the Town of North East and the Village of Tivoli.

What is a Hard Token?

Most people have dealt with multi-factor authentication when logging into their bank or email. You type in your password and then you need a second proof that you are really you. Usually it is a code texted to your phone.

A hard token does the same thing but without relying on your phone or email. It is a small physical device that generates a one-time code that you must enter to unlock a government network. Since it is not connected to the internet, it is much harder for hackers to intercept, making it a safer way for counties, towns and school districts to protect sensitive information.

Why the Hudson Valley Needs Hard Tokens

State cybersecurity officials warn that government systems are being targeted more than ever. Local agencies store everything from student records to emergency response data. An attack can shut down essential services or expose private information, so adding an extra layer of security has become a necessity.

The tokens are part of a federal State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Program run by FEMA and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. New York’s Office of Information Technology Services will distribute the devices and help local agencies roll them out.

