Police Search For ‘Sport Motorcycle’ After Fatal Route 9 Crash

Police in the Hudson Valley are hoping for help in finding a sport motorcycle that was seen speeding on Route 9 at the time of a fatal crash.

On Monday around 3:30 p.m. the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department began investigating a motorcycle accident that occurred on State Route 9 (South Road) at the intersection of the Post Road Plaza 2566 South Road in Poughkeepsie.

The motorcycle operator, a 34-year-old Poughkeepsie man, drove off the pavement and into the center median where he struck a number of trees, police say.

The unnamed Poughkeepsie resident sustained life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead at the emergency room of Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital, according to the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department.

Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department learned a red and white sport style motorcycle was seen in the area, traveling at a high rate of speed, at the time of the crash, officials say.

The Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department is asking any witnesses to the accident, or anyone that has information regarding the identity of the operator of the red and white sport motorcycle, to contact the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department Traffic Enforcement Unit at 845-485-3680.

State Route 9, northbound, was closed from Spackenkill Road to the intersection of the Post Road Plaza while the accident was being investigated. The roadway was reopened to all traffic around 9:30 p.m. on Monday.