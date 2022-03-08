Police Say New York State Man Drove at 3X Legal Limit

Police say a New York state man with two prior DWI convictions was stopped again Saturday night.

Apparently, he didn't learn his lesson the first two times. Now the suspect is facing even more charges, including aggravated unlicensed operation. Authorities say the man was heavily intoxicated after being pulled over for a traffic violation. And by heavily intoxicated, we mean nearly three times the legal limit.

WKTV says the 55-year-old man was pulled over for an undisclosed traffic violation Saturday night. Not only did troopers find the man to be allegedly intoxicated, but also drove with a suspended license. Authorities went on to say that he had been required to use an ignition interlock device, but it was not in his vehicle at the time of the arrest Saturday. WKTV says his blood-alcohol level was .22&, nearly three times over the state's limit of .08%.

Police say the driver received appearance tickets and was released to someone who was nice enough to come pick him up and drive him home.

More People Who Should Not be Behind the Wheel

Police say they arrested a New York state woman in May 2021 whose blood alcohol level was over four times the legal limit. Witnesses say they were able to get the motorist to pull over off the side of the road. This quick-thinking just may have saved lives, for this person was absolutely in condition to be near the wheel. Police say they responded to the call and found the 37-year-old woman parked on the side of the road. WIVT says that the woman failed sobriety tests and blew a .33%, which is over four times the legal limit.

A DWI on Way to DWI Meeting, and Uphill "Skiing"

Now, the only thing worse is if you've already been busted for DWI and then get busted again. That was the case for this New York state man in March 2021, as the Chautauqua County Sheriff says that he was actually charged with a DWI on his way to a DWI Impact Meeting. Guess he failed the class.

But if you want to go from stupid to just plain absurd, you've got this gentleman. In early 2020, Vermont State police said a 59-year-old man from Shelter Island, NY was arrested after he attempted to drive a vehicle up the slope of Magic Mountain in the town of Londonderry, VT. Troopers say the man “displayed indicators of impairment".