Generally, when you go skiing or sledding, the point is to safely go down the slope...not up it. Also, motor vehicles are not a thing you want to bring to the slopes where everyone else is skiing. Where is this all going? One man from New York found out the hard way.

According to Vermont State police, a 59 year-old man from Shelter Island, NY was arrested Friday night after he attempted to drive a vehicle up a slope at Magic Mountain in the town of Londonderry. The Chester Telegraph says that both State police and officers from the Winhall Police Department responded after an employee from a nearby tavern reported the vehicle trying to climb the hill Friday night.

Yes, alcohol allegedly played a factor here. Troopers say the man, “displayed indicators of impairment". The Telegraph says he was taken into custody after field sobriety tests.

