Police Say New York State Man Attacked Woman With a Toilet Seat

A woman is recovering from non-life threatening injuries after police say a man hit her numerous times with a blunt object. What police probably weren't expecting is that the blunt object in question happened to be a toilet seat.

Syracuse.com says that police were called to the home in Auburn, New York early Saturday morning at around 12:30 a.m. Police say the 39 year-old man had removed the seat and used it as a weapon to strike the woman enough times to cause injuries.

There is no word as of yet what the fight was over.

Auburn Police say the seat-wielding suspect was charged with second-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fourth-degree criminal mischief. Police did not offer comment if the toilet seat was able to be reattached.

