Doorbell cameras catch a lot of things you may not normally see. They can be a valuable tool when you're expecting guests. Or maybe they'll come in handy when the post office said they tried to deliver a package and you weren't home? They also can spot wildlife passing by the area.

What one woman in western New York spotted on her doorbell cam is something she probably wished she had never seen. Police say that a 28 year-old exterminator in Buffalo was caught exposing his penis to a customer. Now, WGRZ says this special brand of pest is facing numerous charges for his foolish decision. It's also pretty certain he'll be facing unemployment, if hasn't already.

WGRZ says the Erie County Sheriff's Office was notified by the husband of the victim. Police urge the public to call 716-858-2903 if you have had any similar experiences with this sicko.

