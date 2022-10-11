Police Say Hudson Valley Father and Daughter Double-Teamed Victim

State police say a Hudson Valley father and his teenage daughter teamed up to brutally assault a local victim.

It's heartwarming when you see a parent spending time with their child and sharing their interests, but not when that hobby is violently attacking someone. That's exactly what state police say a Hudson Valley father and daughter were up to on Sunday.

According to authorities, New York state police officers responded to reports of an assault just after 10pm on Hamilton Road in Mamakating. After arriving on the scene, troopers determined that a man and his daughter were involved in a verbal altercation with another man. The 46-year-old father and his 19-year-old daughter then allegedly teamed up to assault the man.

Canva Canva loading...

Mato Hicks and his daughter, Penelope Hicks allegedly became upset with the man who began to record the incident on his cellphone. Police say the Hicks duo began to assault the unnamed victim. First, Mato Hicks began striking the person in the face multiple times. His daughter, Penelope, then allegedly put the victim in a chokehold while he continued to hit him in the face. Police also say that Mateo Hicks broke the person's cell phone.

The victim was transported to Garnet Medical Center in Wallkill and was treated for lacerations and bruising.

Canva Canva loading...

As a result of the alleged assault, Penelope Hicks was arrested and charged with Criminal Obstruction of Breathing. Mateo Hicks was charged with a felony of Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree as well as Assault in the Third Degree.

An order of protection was issued against the father and daughter duo. The Hicks were released and ordered to appear at the Town of Mamakating Court on November 3.

Terror & Tragedy Is Traumatizing The Hudson Valley, New York What is going on across the Hudson Valley? It has been a traumatic and terrifying few days across the Hudson Valley.