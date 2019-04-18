Police say two crooks collaborated togather to steal $2,000 from a Rotterdam Walmart. What makes this story a bit different is that their daring plan involved...dancing.

That's when the other man, in his pink polo shirt and tan baseball hat, began to bust a move. His poorly choreographed dance moves did serve a purpose however; it distracted the employee.

While the store employee probably wondered why this potbelly, bearded man in a pink shirt was dancing in front of him, the other man placed some of the money back in his pocket, before giving some back to the cashier.

The store later realized they had been had, when they saw that they were down $2,000. Police say they may not be local to the Capitol Region, which could mean they might bring their traveling dance show on the road somewhere else.

