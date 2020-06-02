Police Pepper Spray HV Man, Accuse Him of ‘Obscene Behavior’

A Hudson Valley man was pepper-sprayed and arrested after police say he interfered with a traffic stop.

On Sunday morning just after 11am, New York State troopers were conducting a vehicle and safety stop when officials say a man showed up causing trouble. Christopher F. Sidoti of Kinderhook allegedly approached officers and "proceeded to direct obscene language and gestures" at them.

The 40-year-old man was warned several times by officers and eventually ordered to leave. According to reports by police, Sidoti eventually returned to the traffic stop on Route 9H in the town of Kinderhook and continued to engage in "obscene" behavior in front of onlookers.

After being informed that he was under arrest for disorderly conduct, Sidoti allegedly refused to show identification and ran away from the officers. Eventually, the man was caught. That's when state troopers say Sidoti assaulted them. Pepper spray was used to restrain the man

During the struggle, one officer received minor injuries.

Sidoti was charged with two counts of assault in the second degree, which is a class D felony He was also cited with resisting arrest, obstruction of governmental administration, menacing and disorderly conduct. He was brought to Columbia County Jail and given a $500 cash bail. Sidoti is scheduled to appear in court on June 15.

