A potentially tragic incident was luckily avoided when an allegedly intoxicated woman was caught driving on the wrong side of I-87. And police say this wasn't an incident where the suspect was just slightly over the limit.

In fact, officials say the woman was nearly three times over the legal blood alcohol limit.

The Warren County Sheriff's office told WNYT that the woman had a blood alcohol content of .23 percent when she was pulled over in the town of Bolton, New York.

Police say the woman somehow had ended up driving on the wrong side of the Northway/I-87. The situation could have been far worse. Investigators say the allegedly drunk driver almost crashed head-on into a tractor trailer.

You have to wonder what the hell she was drinking that day or night?

