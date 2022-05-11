Police Look For New Clues in ’02 Missing Person Case in Catskill

Earlier this month, New York State Police dove into possible new information regarding an early 2000's missing person case.

Audrey Herron was last seen driving "westbound on State Route 23 in the town of Catskill" on August 29th, 2002. Herron was driving a black, 1994 Jeep Cherokee according to the New York State Police, and is "missing under suspicious circumstances."

The Catskill woman's case has been profiled on many different news stations, including NBC's Dateline with new information and leads trickling in since Audrey's disappearance in '02.

What Happened to Audrey Herron?

In a 2018 report by Dateline, they share that Audrey's oldest daughter Sonsia (who was 10 at the time of her mother's disappearance) was on an RV trip with her Grandmother Shirley (Audrey's Mother). We learn that Audrey stayed back in Catskill with her husband Jeff and 2 younger children.

Sonsia tells Dateline:

While I was gone, my mom and I would talk often. If not every day, then every other day. She was always in contact with my grandmother, and I talked to her while we drove home.”

Audrey was set to pick up Sonsia at 6 am the day after she arrived home from the RV trip. However, Shirley received a worried call from Jeff saying Audrey had not come home from work.

On May 5th, 2022, the New York State Police along with New York State Police Underwater Recovery Team began searching 3 locations in Catskill. According to a press release from the New York State Police, they write a search was conducted at Maurer's Lake, Potluck Reservoir, and Catskill Creek.

Why was the New York State Police Searching in Catskill?

The New York State Police explains:

This was a result of information that was reported in relation to the Audrey Herron Missing Person Case from 2002.

Did NYS Police Find Audrey Herron?

Unfortunately, the press release states that there was no new information found during the latest investigation. If you have any information regarding Audrey Herron's disappearance the NYS Police ask you to reach out to the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Catskill at 518-622-8600.

