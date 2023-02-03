Sullivan County, New York Woman Missing, FBI Offers $10,000 REWARD!

After almost six years, local police and the FBI are still looking for information that might help locate a Rock Hill, NY woman who went missing back in May of 2017.

The date was May 29, 2017, a day that friends and family will never forget, as that was the day that Shaniece Harris vanished. As we approach the 6-year anniversary of her disappearance the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office, along with the FBI are still hoping that someone might have information that could help in solving one of the Hudson Valley's numerous missing person cases.

Shaniece Harris Goes Missing

May 29, 2017, was the last time anyone heard anything from Shaniece Harris and according to her mom Elvia Crump, it's a day she will never forget.

Crump was driving to Florida when she received word that her daughter Shaniece went missing according to the Investigation Discovery website. Shaniece was last seen around 8:20 p.m. in Rock Hill, New York wearing a black and gray hooded sweatshirt with 4 pockets, black sweatpants, and black Nike Air Max sneakers.

Crump said that Shaniece reportedly visited a friend and never returned and hasn't been seen since. When it came to reporting Shaniece's disappearance, Crump explained that it wasn't as easy as one would think. Being that she was traveling, she needed to leave the reporting to authorities to her eldest daughter Tameka Harris. She told Harris to go to the police station to let them know something wasn't right.

When Tameka went to the police station she was allegedly told that she would have to wait 24 hours before she could be considered missing.

Later that evening, Harris went back to the station as instructed, "So 9 p.m., 8 p.m., I ended up at the sheriff's office, and proceeded to do the missing report, and was asked why I didn't report her missing sooner" according to Investigation Discovery.

Having to wait a specific time to report a disappearance instantly became a focus as some have said that it was inappropriate for law enforcement to tell the family to wait 24 hours to report.

"That's not how to handle any kind of missing person. Because now, if Shaniece Harris was immediately took on, she would probably be here right now."

That's what Hope Alive 845 founder Domingo Ramos told Spectrum News in October of 2021. The New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services says that there is no time frame in which a person can be reported missing.

Shaniece Harris

Shaniece is biracial/Hispanic according to her family and was 31 years old when she went missing. Shaniece has brown hair, brown eyes, and a tattoo on her right forehand with the word "spark" or "Sparkz" and was 5 feet 8 inches tall, and weighed around 260 pounds when she went missing in 2017. She also often times was seen wearing glasses.

Since Shaniece disappeared there have been billboards put across the Hudson Valley and family and friends have created a dedicated Facebook page to help bring her home.

$10,000 Reward

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office shared on Facebook recently that the FBI is offering a $10,000 REWARD for any information that could help in locating Shaniece. If you have any information authorities are asking that you call the Sherfiiffs office at 845-794-7100*1.

