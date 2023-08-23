A Police Department in Orange County, NY is seeking the community's help in locating a missing 16-year-old.

The Blooming Grove Police Department is hoping that the community can help them locate a 16-year-old male who has been missing since Saturday, August 19th, 2023 according to a post on the department's Facebook page.

Missing Teenager in Blooming Grove, New York

The male pictured below is 16-year-old Sergio Gonzalez who was last seen at his residence on Saturday and according to police and family members hasn't been seen or heard from since. Gonzalez stands at approximately 5'8" and weighs 170 lbs. Police also said that Gonzalez has a tattoo of the letter "J" on his left hand and has been known to frequent the Monroe-Woodbury area of Orange County.

Police didn't share any other details about Gonzalez's appearance but are asking anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts to please contact the Blooming Grove Police Department by sending a message on Facebook or by calling them at (845) 496-9161.

As you can see, the picture provided of Gonzalez isn't the best quality but hopefully, someone will recognize him and assist authorities in safely returning him to his family.

Thousands of Children Go Missing Every Year in New York

21,000+ children go missing in New York every year according to recent statistics and currently, there are over 200 active cases of missing children in New York according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Unfortunately, missing teenagers isn't something new. It seems like at least once a month, we share information about a missing teen. Just last month, we helped spread the word for the Ulster County Sheriff's Office as they were trying to locate a missing 15-year-old boy. Thankfully, Joshua Bailey was found safe and returned to his family.

With your help, we can repeat the positive outcome and find Gonzalez so please share this article everywhere. Here are some other active missing person cases that authorities could use help in locating...

