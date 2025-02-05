Police Investigation Leads to Arrests of “Burglary Ring” Suspects in Orange County
It has been an incredibly active time for law enforcement in the City of Newburgh in recent weeks. In these recent weeks, City of Newburgh Police have responded to multiple shooting incidents detected by ShotSpotter technology in the city, each of these incidents resulting in arrests.
Now City of Newburgh Police are adding "Burglary Ring" busting to their list of recent accomplishments following an investigation that lead to the arrest of three individuals.
Targeted Burglaries in Newburgh
City of Newburgh reportedly had been investigating this burglary ring for a "lengthy" amount of time prior to the announcement that three suspects had been arrested in the investigation.
According to the press release issued by the City of Newburgh Police via their official Facebook page, the suspects had orchestrated multiple commercial robberies of a business located on Pierces Road in the City of Newburgh. The suspects had targeted the particular business and had managed to steal several thousand dollars’ worth of high-end electronics.
After stealing the electronics, the suspects then in turn sold the electronics themselves and received cash as well as narcotics as form of payment.
Burglars Busted
This brings us to just last week when on January 31, 2025, the City of Newburgh Police made their move. On that day, the three identified suspects were arrested and taken into police custody.
Those suspects were identified as 36-year old Sean Gaige, 34-year old Samantha Batule, and 37-year old Jonathan Warner. All three suspects are residents of the City of Newburgh.
Each of the suspects were charged with multiple counts of Burglary in the 3rd Degree. The investigation itself was carried out by City of Newburgh Detectives Rude and Ruiz, with assistance from both Officer Espada and Officer Meyer.
If any individuals possess additional information on the investigation, they may contact Detective Rude at 845-569-7531. Any calls may also remain confidential.
