Juvenile Suspect Now Facing Charges for Multiple Shootings in Orange County

The good feelings and vibes that started with the beginning of the New Year quickly faded in the City of Newburgh located in Orange County. Multiple incidents of violence occurred throughout the month in the city, including multiple shootings. The one positive to see through all of these incidents was the fast acting response of the City of Newburgh Police, which aided in apprehending multiple suspects tied to the incidents.

Juvenile Suspect Apprehended

City of Newburgh Police just recently have released in new details regarding multiple shootings that reportedly took place between January 13 and January 19 of 2025. In the recently issued press release, Newburgh Police were called to a scene located in the area of 191 Washington Street following a ShotSpotter alert.

It was approximately 9:43am when officers responded to the scene and once there began an investigation. Sgt. Rivera arrived the scene and once there observed a male individual leaving the activation area. This individual also matched the description of individual at the same ShotSpotter area back on January 13.

When Sgt. Rivera approached the individual, the suspect then began to flee with usage of a scooter which then began a pursuit for Sgt. Rivera and other responding officers. The pursuit was short lived though and the suspect was quickly apprehended in the area of 21 S. Johnston Street.



After apprehending the suspect, Sgt. Rivera and K-9 partner Raz, returned to where they originally spotted the suspect and began a canvassing of the area. With that assistance, Sgt. Rivera and K-9 Raz located a Ruger LCP semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine.

The suspect was identified to be a 17-year old juvenile and was taken down to CNPD Headquarters where he was then interviewed by Newburgh Detectives. Following the interviews, the juvenile was charged with multiple weapons offenses and was also charged for both Williams Street shootings occuring on the January 13th and 19th.

Another Shooting Arrest in Newburgh

Earlier this week the City of Newburgh Police released details regarding one shooting incident that had occurred during the early morning hours of January 19, 2025. In that event, multiple officers as well as K-9 support responded to a scene located in the area of Cerone Place. The shooting was first detected by the cities ShotSpotter alert system which first alerted officers to the scene.

Upon the arrival of law enforcement, they located the suspect identified as 50-year old Samuel Ponder, a city resident, where he was subsequently taken into custody and charged for the event. When law enforcement attempted to question Ponder, he'd attempted to dispose of the weapon used but was unsuccessful. K-9 support located the same found in the area of where Ponder had attempted to dispose of it.

For full details of this incident, you may read our full coverage by accessing the provided link above.

