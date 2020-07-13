Police Investigate Murders in Poughkeepsie, Kingston

Police in the Hudson Valley are looking for help as they investigate murders in Ulster and Dutchess counties.

On Tuesday around 10:15 a.m., City of Poughkeepsie 911 received calls reporting a man down in the area of Pershing Avenue Park. Units responding to the scene found 29-year-old Edward Crowell of the City of Poughkeepsie with a serious stab wound.

He was transported to Mid Hudson Regional Hospital but died while undergoing surgery, police say.

On Friday, information was developed that the suspect in this murder was a patient in the Mid Hudson Regional Hospital, officials say. During the early morning hours on Friday, Lloyd Pinckney, 39, of Poughkeepsie was charged with murder.

He is under police guard until his release from the hospital when he will be arraigned. Police didn't provide any details as to why Pinckney is in the hospital.

There were numerous people present during this incident, police say. Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to call the City of Poughkeepsie Police at 845-451-7577.

On Saturday, the City of Kingston Police Department responded to a reported shooting at a home on St. James Street in Kingston. Upon arrival officers found 47-year-old Romero K. Underwood inside his St. James Street home, suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was treated by EMS at the scene and transported to the Broadway campus of the Health Alliance where he succumbed to the injury, police say.

The homicide investigation so far leads the Kingston Police Department to believe Underwood was not a random victim but a target of a crime.

The Kingston Police Department is being assisted by the New York State Police, Ulster County Sheriff’s Office, and investigators from the Ulster County District Attorney’s Office in vigorously investigating the homicide.

The Kingston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the subject(s) responsible for the homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call the Kingston Police Department at 845-331-1671. Those wishing to remain anonymous can leave a message on our Tipline at 845-331-4499.