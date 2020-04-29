Police: Impaired Hudson Valley Teen Crashes into Utility Pole

Police allege a Hudson Valley teen who crashed into a pole causing his car to be surrounded by power lines was driving while impaired by drugs.

On Saturday around 1 p.m, New York State Police from Highland responded to a single-vehicle crash on State Route 9W in the town of Esopus.

Upon arrival troopers, along with the Esopus Fire Department, observed a 2010 Mercedes Benz C300 that struck a utility pole and was surrounded by downed power lines.

The driver, later identified as 19-year-old Malik A. Worrell from the town of Poughkeepsie, was confused but was able to communicate with the troopers and fire department personnel, police say.

First responders told him to stay in his car until the scene could be deemed safe. Central Hudson crews arrived at the scene and were able to safely secure the power lines. Worrell was removed from the vehicle and transported to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital.

As troopers were investigating the crash scene and vehicle, they observed marijuana in the vehicle. Further investigation of the vehicle yielded Alprazolam and a plastic bottle containing a liquid which was later identified as PCP, police say.

While interviewing Worrell at the hospital, troopers alleged they noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from Worrell.

After being released from the hospital he was charged with aggravated unlicensed operator, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, felonies, driving while ability impaired by drugs and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanors.

He was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Esopus Court on May 26.