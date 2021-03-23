A Hudson Valley property manager is accused of stealing nearly a half-million dollars. Police believe there may be more victims.

On Monday, New York State Police from the Poughkeepsie Bureau of Criminal Investigation, in conjunction with the New York State Police Financial Crimes Unit, arrested 51-year-old Joy C. Funk, of Poughkeepsie for grand larceny and two counts of offering a false instrument for filing, all felonies.

In June of 2020, State Police received a complaint from a Hyde Park co-op community alleging that their property manager, operating under J.D.W.A.H., Inc., had been stealing from them since 2015.

With the assistance of the State Police Financial Crimes Unit, an audit revealed that Funk stole over $480,000 from the community prior to her termination in May of 2020, police say.

Funk is also accused of presenting falsified financial statements to the co-op’s mortgage company in 2018 and 2019.

Police believe there could be more victims. Anyone who believes that they may be the victim of a crime perpetrated by Funk, or her company J.D.W.A.H. Inc., is asked to please contact Inv. Melissa McMorris by calling (845) 677-7372.

Funk was arraigned before the town of Milan Court and released on her own recognizance due to appear before the town of Poughkeepsie Court on April 13.

