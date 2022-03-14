New York State Police are asking for the public's help as they continue their investigation into a fatal car crash that took place on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

The State Police are needing assistance that they hope you can provide regarding the events leading up to the car crash.

What type of help is the New York State Police looking for, regarding this car crash?

The State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash, that resulted in a fatality, of the driver, Jyung Hahn, age 46 from Cresskill, NJ according to a press release, the respondents were from both the Haverstraw and the Monroe barracks. *updated to include name of victim.*

The Police are hoping you might have seen the vehicle, similar to the one pictured above of a 2020 white Tesla, with New Jersey license plates. The accident took place on the Palisades Parkway in the Town of Rockland on March 12, approximately between the time of 11:00 AM and 11:15 AM. It is believed that weather was a factor in the ultimate cause of this car accident.

If you know anything about this crash or possibly information regarding the vehicle before the crash, who do you contact?

If you happened to see the crash or see the white Tesla with New Jersey license plates, you are asked to contact the Haverstraw Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) at 845-364-9424. The investigator that you should ask for is Eric Haydt.

The investigation is ongoing, but your help would be appreciated to gather knowledge in this particular case.

