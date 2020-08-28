Police: Drunk Hudson Valley Man Threw Items at Cars, Ruined Art

An alleged intoxicated man is accused of throwing items at cars and vandalizing artwork.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Monday just before 2 a.m., Saugerties police responded to a report of an intoxicated man throwing items at passing vehicles on Partition Street in the Village of Saugerties.

Upon arrival, officers identified the intoxicated man as 43-year-old Vincent DeBellis of Saugerties, according to Saugerties police.

DeBellis was allegedly observed by witnesses tearing the wings off the “Spirit of Woodstock” butterfly, a piece of artwork currently on display in the Village of Saugerties as part of the “Fluttering Around Saugerties” Chamber of Commerce Artist display.

DeBellis was taken into custody and charged with criminal mischief, a felony. DeBellis was then released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Village of Saugerties Justice Court on Aug. 31.