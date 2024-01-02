New York State Man Allegedly Lead Police on Chase From PA to NY

Police say a New York state man is facing a number of charges, including unlawfully fleeing a police officer, after he led them on a chase that spanned to two separate states. The chase took an especially dangerous turn, as officials say the suspect almost struck a deputy while fleeing from them.

According to the website for Tilem & Associates, unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a Vehicle in the 1st Degree is a Class D felony in the state of New York,

Class D felonies are punishable by a maximum sentence of up to seven years in jail, a probationary sentence of up to five years, and a fine of up to $5,000, says the law firm's website.

New York State Man Allegedly Leads Police on Multi-state Chase

According to WIVB, a 64-year-old Ellicottville man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly led police on a wild chase early Tuesday morning.

Police say the pursuit started in Pennsylvania and took them to Cattaraugus County, as the suspect fled “multiple patrol units”. The Sheriff's Office says that a spike strip was eventually deployed, as the suspect nearly struck a deputy while fleeing.

WIVB says that the driver was finally caught near Route 417 near Carrollton. He is now facing numerous charges including; reckless endangerment, unlawfully fleeing a police officer, reckless driving, and aggravated unlicensed operation, and other charges.

He is currently being held without bail, with further charges pending, says police.