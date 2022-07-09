Does Your Kid Want to Be a Cop? Orange County Police Department Offers Training

The Youth Police Academy begins in August.

If you have a child that's over the age of six or seven, ask them what they would like to be when they grow up? Do kids still answer police officers? I know back when I was younger I think one of the more popular answers was either a fireman or a police officer. If your kid answered police officer, one Orange County town has a really cool program that might interest them.

Canva Canva loading...

Youth Police Academy

The Monroe Police Department has just announced that they are set to host a Youth Police Academy for children ages 7-11. The academy will give kids the opportunity to be introduced to law enforcement in a few different ways including hands-on activities. The activities are designed to give kids a better understanding of a police officer’s role.

WhoWhatWhere?

The Youth Police Academy will start on Monday, August 22nd, and run through Friday, August 26th. The academy is currently only available to the town of Monroe residents but according to the website, non-residents will be considered depending on class size. The academy is FREE but each child must be pre-registered. It will run daily from 9-1 p.m.

How Do I Sign Up?

Each child must have an application filled out for them to attend the academy. Applications can be picked up at the Monroe Police Department, located at 104 Stage Road in Monroe, or they can be downloaded online here. If you need more information you can contact Administrative Sergeant Timothy Young by e-mail at t.young@monroepd.org or by telephone at (845)782-8644.

Children that complete the academy will each receive a t-shirt and will be invited to be at the graduation ceremony at the end of the program.

5 Fun and Enriching Spots for Hudson Valley Kids 5 Fun Learning Spots for Hudson Valley Kids