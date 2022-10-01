Poisoned Bald Eagle Rescued in Esopus, NY

A bald eagle was rescued last month in the Hudson Valley after being poisoned.

Friends of The Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center in Hunter, New York is a 501(c)3 that is dedicated to "helping injured and orphaned New York State wildlife, headed by a multiple-license Rehabilitator" according to their website.

You may have seen their name on our website in the past as they have rescued and rehabilitated many animals across the Hudson Valley.

Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center loading...

The work never seems to stop, but the crew at FFF Wildlife Center is always ready to help. Even if that means hiking well over a mile in 90-degree weather. Friends of the Feathered shared on social media this week that towards the end of the summer of 2022 they went on a rescue mission in Esopus.

Friends of The Feathered and Furry wrote on Facebook:

I received a call a few weeks ago for an Eagle down on a hiking trail in Esopus. The only way to get to this Eagle was to walk quite a distance.

They share some positive news adding:

The Eagle was found to have Rodenticide Poisoning. This is the second one this year! It is expected to make a full recovery and will be back in the wild soon!

A golden eagle was rescued back on August 26th,2022 that was also suffering from Rodenticide Poisoning, also known as rat poison. Apparently, this is an unfortunate new pattern in bald eagle deaths. In a report by Smithsonian Magazine in 2021, they found that 82 percent of the 133 eagles they had tested, tested positive for "so-called anticoagulant rodenticides in their bodies."

To learn more about Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center visit their website or follow them on Facebook.

