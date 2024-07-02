Standoff in Pleasant Valley Ends With Man in Custody

The man had barricaded himself inside a home with a knife for over 5 hours.

A scary day in Pleasant Valley, NY with a man barricading himself in a home for over 5 hours with a knife. A large police presence had been seen by Wilbur Rd and rt 44 as early as 11am Monday morning, July 1.

According to News12, Authorities with the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office say they were trying to serve an arrest warrant when shortly after their arrival, the man armed himself with a knife and barricaded himself in a room inside the home.

Video below that we obtained here at Townsquare Media and that has since been posted to TikTok shows a passerby, driving by the scene of a large police presence around Noon on Monday afternoon.

According to the report, the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Unit, K9 Unit, Crisis Negotiation Unit, and Unmanned Aircraft Unit were dispatched to assist. Members of the Emergency Service Unit entered the room and took the man into custody after more than 5 hours. The scene outside the home has since been cleared and police say their is no threat to the public. The identity of the man has not been released.

No further information on the incident is available but more information will be released at a later time according to a press release. The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office thanked the Pleasant Valley Fire Department members for their assistance throughout this incident.

