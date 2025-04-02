Popular Park In Dutchess County Closed For Improvements

Park will be closed until further notice the town recently announced.

The town of Pleasant Valley in New York's Dutchess County is northeast of the City of Poughkeepsie. U.S. Route 44 passes through the town of nearly 10,000 people (according to the census in 2010). Having lived in Pleasant Valley for a time some years back, it's a great little town and everyone always looks forward to the annual Pleasant Valley Weekend.

I lived in Pleasant Valley for a time around 2004 until 2012, with my brother and his family in a very nice house off Wilbur Rd for a short time, and also lived in a small house right on the Creek off Shady Creek Rd for some time.

Hangin' out at The Roadhouse (a great area bar) was always a fun time, some of the best chinese food could always be found at Beijing Chef, a trip to Brendee's for ice cream was always a treat, and of course visiting Daniel McRitchie at Pleasant Valley Agency for all my insurance needs. You pretty much got everything ya need for your shopping needs as well right there in that little town.

Cady Park Closed Until Further Notice

Cady Field and Recreation Park located behind the Pleasant Valley Town Hall has been the setting for many a fun time over the years, including the annual Pleasant Valley Weekend events over the years. Many great memories of Pleasant Valley Weekends with the car show, fireworks, live music, the parade, vendors, food and games, plus the popular Rotary Beer Pavilion.

The Town of Pleasant Valley posted an announcement on their official website and also shared to social media that Cady Park will be closed from 7am -5pm from March 28, 2025 until further notice due to park improvements. The posting includes a cartoon drawing of a basketball court with a bunch of basketballs.

Cady Basketball Court Project Has Begun

According to the Town of Pleasant Valley website, construction of a brand new basketball court has begun. They also posted a couple of photos, and are asking everyone to please stay outside of the fenced in areas for your own safety. No word on how long the project is expected to take. See photos below.

