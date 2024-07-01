Lake George Amphitheater Demolished After Devastating Fire [Video]
Beloved Shepard Park Bandstand was destroyed in weekend fire.
For visitors to Lake George, NY each summer, the popular Shepard Park Bandstand, named "America's most beautiful lakeside amphitheater", was always a spot for people to gather in the village.
News 10 reports that Shepard Park was torn down after a weekend fire which destroyed the music venue late Saturday/early Sunday around 3am. Thankfully nobody was hurt in the fire that destroyed the nearly 100 year old structure. Investigators have ruled out vandalism, and have determined that the cause of the fire was an electrical issue.
LakeGeorge.com posted on their Facebook page video of the aftermath of the fire on Sunday.
A live look at the Shepard’s Park bandstand after last nights fire. The Village is already working on plans for what’s next to ensure this summer is as enjoyable and memorable as always for visitors and locals alike. We’ll keep you posted here as updates come through about affected events.
Due to the severity of the fire, the amphitheater was demolished on Sunday and cleanup of the park underway.
Update on Shepard's Park Amphitheater
LakeGeorge.com issued an update on the park as of 2 hrs ago today (July 1) posting the following:
Update On The Shepard's Park Amphitheater:
Yesterday, Ellsworth Excavating completed the demolition and cleanup of the building. Tomorrow, a large tent thanks to Entertainment One Rentals will be set up. The park will be ready for the Lake George Arts Project concert on Wednesday and the Fridays at the Lake (Lake George Concert Series).
So it looks like Lake George won't miss a beat, despite losing their beautiful amphitheater in the village. It seems the the summer season of events will likely go on, it will just look a little different. Hopefully they will rebuild.
