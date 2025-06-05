A Hudson Valley shop that opened up in 1974 is hoping someone else will take over their business for the next 50 years.

Running a successful business for more than a few years is quite an accomplishment. According to statistics, 20 percent of new businesses fail within the first year. Almost half don't make it five years. Even the best owners have difficulty keeping their doors open past 15 years, with 75% of businesses failing to reach that milestone.

To have a thriving business continue to be a success for over 50 years is extremely uncommon, but something that we've seen time and time again here in the Hudson Valley.

Mom and pop delis, specialty shops, restaurants and bars with long pedigrees are scattered all over the Hudson Valley. These long-time businesses have beaten the odds and remained open for generations.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Long-Time Hudson Valley Business Closing in Pleasant Valley, New York

Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end, and several long-time Hudson Valley entrepreneurs have announced their imminent closure or put their business up for sale.

One of those businesses is the PV Bike Shop on Route 44 in Dutchess County. Opened in 1974, the store with its whimsical "Bicycle Shop" sign is the first thing that greets you when entering the town of Pleasant Valley.

Generations of Hudson Valley bike enthusiasts have purchased their wheels and brought their cycles for tune-ups at the PV Bike Shop. Now, its owners are looking for someone else to take it over, offering the building and bicycle business for sale.

According to the official listing from CR Properties, the 2,300-square-foot building and business are being sold for $475,000.

A Tour of Pleasant Valley Six things we love about Pleasant Valley.