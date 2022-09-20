7 Dutchess County, NY Spots for Great Pepperoni Pizza

Here are 7 Dutchess County spots to get the most popular pizza ever created.

Gotta love pepperoni pizza! Pepperoni is indeed the single most popular pizza, and National Pepperoni Pizza Day is celebrated annually in its honor each September.

Mike and Joe's Poughkeepsie.

Personally, for me, it's Mike and Joe's Brick Oven Pizza and Italian Restaurant in Poughkeepsie for a great slice of pepperoni pizza when I'm in the mood. There are so many spots throughout the Dutchess County, NY area to get great pepperoni pizza, and we've compiled a list of 7 favorites.

7 Dutchess County, NY Spots to Get Great Pepperoni Pizza

Emiliano's

111 Main St #1, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

(845) 473-1414

Emiliano's in Poughkeepsie.

Emiliano's Pizza is a very popular Poughkeepsie pizza spot that has been serving the area award-winning pizza on Main Street for nearly 30 years. Their pepperoni pizza is tough to beat.

Touch of Naples

417 Violet Ave, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

(845) 473-5744

A Touch of Naples

A Touch of Naples off Violet Ave. in Poughkeepsie is "Home of the Giant Slice". We suggest you order a giant slice with pepperoni.

Gino's Pizza

706 Main St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

(845) 454-2525

Gino's Pizza and Restaurant

Gino's Pizza and Restaurant has been serving upper Main Street Poughkeepsie for 42 years. Grab a pepperoni slice, you won't be disappointed.

Hudson & Packard

29 Academy St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

(845) 792-3190

Hudson & Packard

Hudson & Packard off Academy Street in Poughkeepsie offers the only authentic Detroit Pizza in the Hudson Valley, serving up whole pies only. Try the Ambassador: Double pepperoni (under and on top of the cheese) with tomato sauce, parmesan and fresh basil.

Madison's Pizza Cafe

17 North Ave, Pleasant Valley, NY 12569

(845) 635-9500

Madison's Pizza Cafe

Madison's Pizza Cafe in Pleasant Valley has been providing residents of Pleasant Valley and the surrounding areas with some of the best pizza in the Hudson Valley including great pepperoni pizza for nearly 20 years.

Longobardi's Restaurant and Pizzeria

1574 US-9, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590

(845) 297-1498

Longobardi Restaurant

Longobardi's off rt 9 in Wappingers Falls is celebrating 40 years this year serving amazing Italian food to loyal customers. They are also known for great pepperoni pizza according to many of those loyal customers.

Pizza Village

799 NY-82, Hopewell Junction, NY 12533

(845) 221-5060

Pizza Village

Pizza Village in Hopewell Junction has been providing the area with fresh pizza and delicious Italian cuisine for over 40 years. Stop in and try their pepperoni pizza.