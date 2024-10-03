Annual community celebration known as Pleasant Valley Day features food, local businesses, and family fun.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The town of Pleasant Valley in Dutchess County is northeast of the City of Poughkeepsie. U.S. Route 44 passes through the town of nearly 10,000 people (according to the census in 2010). Having lived in Pleasant Valley for a time some years back, it's a great little town and everyone always looks forward to Pleasant Valley Day.

History shows that Settlers began arriving after 1735. The town was part of the Great Nine Partners Patent of 1697 ( a land grant made by New York governor Benjamin Fletcher.) The town was formed in 1821 from part of the town of Clinton.

Pleasant Valley Day was always a fun time when I was living in Pleasant Valley. The community came together at Cady Field and there was great food and fun with vendors live music always blasting as you'd run into familiar friends and neighbors. This year looks to be an exciting and fun time for the annual event with free rides, live music, a parade, local vendors, food trucks and fireworks all being advertised.

Pleasant Valley Day 2024 Facebook group Pleasant Valley Day 2024 Facebook group loading...

Parade Kicks off Pleasant Valley Day Fesitivites

Pleasant Valley Day 2024 Facebook group Pleasant Valley Day 2024 Facebook group loading...

Get our free mobile app

The annual parade will kick off the Pleasant Valley Day 2024 festivities at 11:30am on Saturday, October 5. In additon to the food, rides and vendors, there will be a full day of live music on the stage in center firld with live music from Homage, The Chain Gang and The Hey Now's.

Pleasant Valley Day 2024 Facebook group Pleasant Valley Day 2024 Facebook group loading...

The Pleasant Valley Day 2024 Facebook group is continuously being updated by host Merry Vodzak Meyer with info on the event including all the sponsors involved. Be sure to check it out for updates.

A Tour of Pleasant Valley Six things we love about Pleasant Valley.

30 Places You Might Run into a Celebrity in The Hudson Valley Hollywood on The Hudson is real! It seems like there's a new celebrity sighting in the Hudson Valley. Here are a few of the hot spots that you may run into a celeb while walking around town.