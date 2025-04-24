Westchester’s Rye Playland 2025 Season Opening In Jeopardy

A legal battle may keep the popular amusement park from opening this season.

Families looking forward to going to Playland in Rye, NY may have to find another nearby amusement park, or road trip to a further destination as an opening for the 2025 season seems unlikely.

Rye Playland, officially known as Playland Amusement Park, is a historic seaside amusement park located in Rye, New York, along the Long Island Sound. Established in 1928, it spans 280 acres and is one of only two amusement parks in the United States designated as a National Historic Landmark.

Iconic Rides and Attractions

Dragon Coaster : Opened in 1929, this wooden coaster is a standout feature of Rye Playland. Designed by Frederick Church, it reaches a height of 80 feet and features a thrilling 75-foot drop. The coaster's unique tunnel resembles the body and open mouth of a dragon, adding to its charm. It has been featured in films like Fatal Attraction and Big, as well as Mariah Carey's music video for "Fantasy".

Grand Carousel : Dating back to the park's opening, this carousel boasts hand-carved wooden horses and chariots, offering a nostalgic ride experience..

Derby Racer : One of only three of its kind remaining in the world, this ride simulates a horse race, adding a competitive thrill to the park's offerings.​

Ye Old Mill : A classic boat dark ride that has been delighting visitors since 1929.​Wikipedia

Zombie Castle: Introduced in 1934, this dark ride provides a spooky adventure for brave guests.​

In recent years, the park has introduced new attractions, including the Old Rye Motorbike Factory and the Tornado, both added in 2022 as part of a $125 million revitalization project.

Rye Playland's Art Deco architecture and historic rides have been preserved through ongoing restoration efforts. In 2024, Westchester County completed significant upgrades, including the restoration of the Grand Carousel and Derby Racer, as well as improvements to the park's pool, boardwalk, and facilities. The pool now features zero-depth entry and a play area with views of the Long Island Sound.

Why Might Rye Playland Not Open This Year?

CBS News reports that Rye Playland may not open for the 2025 season due to a contract t dispute. Standard Amusements, the company that runs the park, wants to cancel the 30-year deal it signed with the county after just three years.

In 2015, former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino signed a contract with businessman Nick Singer, whose firm Standard Amusements would takeover Playland's operations from the county. Standard Amusements now wants to terminate the deal, claiming, "Westchester County has failed to live up to its end of the bargain" by allegedly not completing a $150 million rebuild of the historic park.

​

Get our free mobile app

Standard Amusements accused Westchester of "repeatedly neglecting and mismanaging the park," with poor maintenance and understaffing that shut down many rides in 2024.Westchester denies the claims. Standard Amusements also shut down the Playland pool for the summer on August 1 last year after a child drowned. The firm is demanding more than $50 million in damages and repayment from Westchester.

Amusement Parks Near The Hudson Valley Ranked Gallery Credit: Nick Kessler