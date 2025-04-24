Lineup Announced for Inaugural Hudson River Music Festival

Festival set to take place this June in Croton-on-Hudson, NY paying homage to the Clearwater Festival.

The Clearwater Festival many will remember as ia music and environmental summer festival and America's oldest and largest annual festival of its kind. This unique event has hosted over 15,000 people on a weekend in June for more than three decades. All proceeds benefit Hudson River Sloop Clearwater, Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit environmental organization.

The festival, a celebration for the Hudson River, features singer-songwriters, performers and musicians offering fun with a purpose – a diverse mix of contemporary, traditional and American Roots music, dance, family-oriented entertainment and storytelling. In addition to music and dance, a juried craft show, Green Living Expo, working waterfront, environmental education sites, and a "circle of song" featuring audience participation fill out the weekend's schedule. I going with family to the Clearwater Festival in the 80s and being right down front watching the legendary Pete Seger. Was so much fun!

Hudson River Music Festival Set for Croton Point Park

Rooted in the spirit of Pete and Toshi Seeger, the Hudson River Music Festival is a joyful, all-ages gathering that unites music, community, and environmental action. Fueled by a shared love for the river, it’s a soulful celebration of nature, activism, and the next chapter in a beloved tradition. The inaugural Hudson River Music Festival is set for Saturday, June 14, 2025, at Croton Point Park in Croton-on-Hudson, New York. (The same spot where the annual Clearwater Festival was held.)

Featured Performers

Grahame Lesh & Friends

A supergroup featuring Grahame Lesh (son of Grateful Dead bassist Phil Lesh), Rick Mitarotonda, Oteil Burbridge, Rob Barraco, and Jennifer Hartswick.​Relix Media

Lucius

The acclaimed indie-pop band, joined by Dawes’ Griffin and Taylor Goldsmith.​

Steve Earle & Friends

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter brings his Americana sound to the festival.​

Preservation Hall Jazz Band

A legendary ensemble from New Orleans known for their vibrant jazz performances.​Hudson River Park

Jorma Kaukonen

The renowned guitarist and founding member of Jefferson Airplane and Hot Tuna.

​

Additional artists include Madison Cunningham, Rick Mitarotonda, Oteil Burbridge, Rob Barraco, and Jennifer Hartswick. The festival is organized by RiverFest FPS (For Pete’s Sake), Dayglo Presents, and the Harper House Music Foundation. Tickets on sale this Friday, April 25 at hudsonrivermusicfestival.com

