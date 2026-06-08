All the Things Knicks Fans Aren’t Allowed to Bring to Game 3

If you're one of the lucky Knicks fans heading to Madison Square Garden tonight, you may want to double-check what you're bringing before leaving home.

The Knicks are back at MSG for Game 3 of the NBA Finals, their first Finals home game in 27 years. But along with the excitement comes some of the tightest security measures fans have ever seen at The Garden. That's because President Donald Trump is expected to attend the game, triggering Secret Service security protocols that go far beyond the arena's normal rules.

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Knicks Fans Face Strict No-Bag Policy

Normally, Madison Square Garden allows small bags that fit under a seat, but that will not be the case tonight.

The Knicks announced that a strict no-bag policy will be in effect for Game 3. Fans are being told to bring as little as possible and should not expect exceptions for purses, backpacks, totes or other bags. There will also be no storage available for prohibited items, meaning anything you're not allowed to bring will have to stay outside.

The team is urging fans to arrive at least two hours before the 8:30pm tipoff because everyone entering the building will be subject to enhanced screening procedures similar to what travelers experience at an airport.

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Long List of Items Banned at MSG Tonight

The Secret Service has published an extensive list of prohibited items for events protected by the agency. While many of the restrictions are common sense, some fans may be surprised by what is banned.

Among the items prohibited are firearms, ammunition, knives, explosives, fireworks, pepper spray, laser pointers, drones, toy weapons, glass containers, coolers, and other potentially dangerous items. The Secret Service also prohibits large signs, banners attached to poles, and other objects that could interfere with security operations.

Specific electronics like portable wifi routers, range finders, Flipper Zero and Rasperry-Pi enabled devices are also strictly prohibited.

Even fans who aren't carrying anything unusual should expect longer lines than normal. Secret Service officials say attendees should anticipate airport-style screening, additional magnetometers and heightened security throughout the area surrounding Madison Square Garden. Some nearby streets will also face temporary closures before and after the game.

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Watch Party Canceled by Secret Service

The security footprint is so large that New York City has been forced to deny permits for Madison Square Garden's planned outdoor watch party on Plaza33. The event was expected to draw thousands of fans who couldn't get tickets to the sold-out game. Officials cited security concerns surrounding the president's attendance and the need to keep the area around the arena clear.

Fans flocked to The Garden to celebrate after the Knicks' down-to-the-wire win on Friday. Don't expect to see the same scene tonight, as police will not be letting anyone near the arena.