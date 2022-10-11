Plattekill Fire Department Fall Festival This Weekend

Plattekill Fire Department will host its 1st Fall Festival Fundraiser this Saturday, Oct. 15 in Ulster County, NY.

It's that time of year! The month of October brings out the start of the fall festival season, and we've got one coming up this weekend that you won't want to miss.

Plattekill Fire Department is getting ready for a full day of family fun in Wallkill, highlighted by a chili cookoff, cornhole, vendors, live music and a movie night with a showing of Disney's Hocus Pocus.

Get our free mobile app

Plattekill Fire Department is a 50-person volunteer fire department located at 50 Firehouse Rd in Plattekill, NY. They are excited about their upcoming Fall Festival event.

Plattekill Fire Department Fall Festival

A fun, family event set for this Saturday, Oct. 15 with craft vendors, food vendors, a bounce house and raffles. There will be live music from Blue Plate Special, playing classic rock favorites starting at 12:30 pm, with the Chili Cookoff from Noon - 3 pm.

Corn Hole will be happening all day with bags flying starting at 11 am. The Outdoor Movie Night featuring Hocus Pocus starts at 6:30 pm. Free parking and admission. The rain date is Sunday, Oct. 16 Noon-6 pm. Get more info about the event at the Plattekill Fire Department Facebook page here.

Get out this weekend and support a great area fire department and some good people. I've personally gotten to know some of these hard-working volunteers over the years, and it's only right to help give back if you can.

Spend the Night in an Amazing Ulster County Treehouse Check Out This Enchanting Tree House in Ulster County