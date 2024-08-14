Want to Hunt in New York? You Can’t Unless You Do This First

If you want to go hunting this fall you'll need to plan ahead. Many New Yorkers won't be able to just pay for a license and head out into the woods this year.

Hunting is a time-honored tradition in New York State. Families in areas like the Hudson Valley have passed down their love of the sport through generations. But now, newcomers who've moved up from the big city are just discovering outdoor sports and may be unprepared for what's really involved.

If you're planning to hunt this fall, you'll need to act now

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is urging everyone interested in hunting this year to act now to be ready for the fall. While most people are probably aware that they'll need a license to hunt, many first-timers may not know that getting that license isn't as easy as it sounds.

Those who want to obtain a hunting license will need to take a mandatory hunter education course. These classes must be taken in person and include required hours of homework. Because of the limited time they are offered, courses fill up quickly. Prospective hunters are being urged to schedule them now.

How much work is required to obtain a hunting license in New York State?

According to the DEC, hunters must complete an in-person course that is at least seven hours long. The courses can be split up into multiple sessions, but instruction must be finished before a license can be issued. In addition to the in-class work, hunters are also required to complete "several hours" of homework. Proof of that work must also be provided.

Time is running out to get a New York hunting license for the fall season

The next available class in the Hudson Valley is September 1 at the Millerton Rod & Gun Club. As of Monday, that class only had four of 20 spots available. Another class in Middletown on September 14 is already sold out.

The DEC is urging anyone who is planning to hunt this season to register for a class as soon as possible.

