Extraterrestrial Fans Rejoice! The Pine Bush UFO Fair is Back in June

They're hereeeee...Well, they're back. Pine Bush is preparing for an out-of-this-world experience in 2023.

Most Hudson Valley residents know that Pine Bush, New York is a hotbed of unidentified flying object activity. Which makes for a perfect setting for one of the most popular, extraterrestrial events of the year.

The Pine Bush UFO Fair is back for 2023.

The Town of Crawford announced earlier this week that the UFO Fair is back for it's 13th year on June 3rd, 2023.

The UFO Fair is known as the only "Street Fair Event where YOu can be part of the show. " It is strongly encouraged that guests dress up and join all the other "fantastic Cosplay Characters and extra-terrestrials of all shapes and sizes as they take over Main Street in Pine Bush, NY."

Cana Cana loading...

According to the Pine Bush UFO Fair website, they're will be a ton of vendors, activity vendors, food and food truck vendors and how could you have UFO Fair without UFO novelty vendors? They'll be on hand too. One event that will for sure turn a lot of heads is the Best in the Galaxy Beauty Pagent. Those 18 and older can participate in the event fit for an Area 51 queen.

There will also be a Fair Day Speaker tent (which will be located at 86 Main Street) with notable members of the UFO and paranormal communities. The free event will give speakers the opportunity to "discuss Pine Bush and its UFO & paranormal history. Learn just why we are such a hotspot for sightings and experiences."

On the day of the event, the Pine Bush UFO & Paranormal Museum & Gift Shop will be open and hosting mini-guided tours.

To learn more about The Pine Bush UFO Fair or to become a vendor visit PineBushUFOFair.com

LOOK: The states with the most UFO sightings For each state, we’ve also included details of famous UFO sightings in that state. Of note is that almost three-quarters of all UFO sighting reports in the United States occur between 4 p.m. and midnight , and tend to peak between 9 and 10 p.m. Food for thought next time you're out scoping for alien life. Keep reading to see which states have had the most UFO sightings.

See The 10 New York Cities Most Likely To Have Ghost Or UFO Sightings Over the last few years, the discussion of UFOs certainly become a less taboo and more mainstream topic. Even government officials seem to be acknowledging sightings more frequently. Throw in ghost sightings, and there is just a lot of crazy stuff we just cannot explain. It turns out, the state of New York is a hotbed for these "supernatural" sightings. Since these sightings have been recorded, these are the 10 New York cities with the most supernatural occurrences according to Great Lakes Stakes. Including 2 in the Capital Region!