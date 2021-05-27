UFO and Paranormal Museum Set to Open Soon in Orange County

Looking for something new and unique to do with the family this summer in the Hudson Valley? Look no further than the Town of Crawford. Pack up the car and get ready for an out-of-this-world experience.

For what feels like months now, we've been patiently waiting for the Pine Bush UFO and Paranormal Museum to invade the Hudson Valley. Well, the time is now.

The Town of Crawford announced on their Facebook page that the Pine Bush UFO and Paranormal Museum will open its doors on June 4th, 2021 for a special preview night. There is a limited quantity of preview night tickets, but general admission tickets for the museum go on sale on June 5th.

The UFO and Paranormal Museum is described as an interactive experience. Now, you're not going to get abducted by aliens (well, we can't guarantee that won't happen...) but the museum's website explains you will get a lifelike run through of what might happen:

During the interactive tours, you’ll have the opportunity to see, hear, and feel what so many have described as being the most unusual and defining moments of their lives.

Guided tours are available Tuesday through Sunday, where you will walk through several displays and exhibits. Each exhibit will be "depicting a mysterious and inexplicable event reported in New York’s Hudson Valley."

Visitors of the Pine Bush UFO and Paranormal Museum are share stories and have conversations about their own paranormal experiences.

You can visit The Pine Bush UFO and Paranormal Museum, tourism center, and gift shop at 86 Main Street in Pine Bush. Tickets can be purchased online at the Pine Bush UFO and Paranormal Museum website.

7 Creepy, Paranormal Hot Spots in the Hudson Valley Have you ever gotten a chill when walking by these "haunted" Hudson Valley locations? It was probably a ghost.

4 of The Craziest Hudson Valley Bigfoot Stories of 2020

READ ON: Weird, wild UFO sightings from throughout history