New Hudson Valley Deli Serves Up Long Island-Style Egg Sandwiches

One thing we can all agree upon is that people from Long Island are typically food snobs. I can say this as I too hail from the kickstand of New York State.

So, if you have a low tolerance for people who have very specific feelings about the way they like their food, you may not want to read much further.

Bagels, Italian food, Billy Joel...all things that Long Islanders tend to be pretty territorial over. I'll relinquish that good Italian food exists in other parts of New York State and of course, Billy Joel belongs to us all. I'll even give you that good bagels can be found off the Island (mostly just in NYC boroughs which, technically are attached to the Island, but I digress).

One thing I've been pretty hard-pressed to find off of Long Island is a good egg sandwich. That is until I tried out a new deli in Ulster County.

New Favorite Deli in Ulster County

So, if we're being technical, this deli isn't completely new, but it does have new owners.

It was announced in early July that the newest owners of the former Russo's Deli in New Paltz had officially opened the deli under the new name the Pickled Pig.

Pickled Pig in New Paltz, NY

Russo's Deli was a big favorite among college students and townies alike, but one thing they didn't offer was breakfast. When the Pickled Pig took over, they made sure to let the town know breakfast would be on the menu this time around.

Pickled Pig Delivers Top-Tier Breakfast Sandwiches

Coming from Long Island, I have an obnoxiously high standard for breakfast sandwiches.

There are a couple of components that make up an elite breakfast sandwich. For starters, the egg has to be fried. I've learned to specify that when ordering because apparently some of you are eating scrambled egg sandwiches and you're really missing out on the flavor that swings in with the slightly runny yolk.

Second is the cheese. Not saying that cheddar or another type of cheese is objectively bad on a bacon, egg, and cheese (BEC) but a classic BEC is always melty, gooey, somewhat neutrally-flavored American cheese.

Lastly is the roll. The only ask here is for the roll to not be stale. I think that's a fair ask. Bonus points if the roll is warmed on the grill with bacon grease. I realize I'm getting a little too particular, but it makes a nig difference.

I've only really found 1 place in the Hudson Valley that had met my egg sandwich hankering prior to The Pickled Pig and it was In & Out Deli in Wappingers Falls. Since moving to the west side of the Hudson, I haven't had a spot until I discovered the Pickled Pig.

The breakfast sandwich was everything I could hope for and more, checking every box on my egg sandwich wishlist. Just look at that cheese!

Egg sandwich from The Pickled Pig in New Paltz, NY

