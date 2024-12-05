50-Year-Old Tree From Montgomery, NY to be Lit in NYC This Week

A family from Montgomery, New York is headed to the Big Apple to see their 50-year-old Norway Spruce become Manhattan's second most famous tree.

Raymond Rodriguez and Selyde Conde were skeptical when they received a letter in August inquiring if they'd like to donate their tree. Thinking it was some sort of scam, the married couple ignored it. But after receiving a second letter in the mail, they realized that the tree in their yard was hand-picked for greatness.

Montgomery, New York Tree Selected for NYC Lighting

The 70-foot Norway Spruce caught the attention of a landscaping company that is privately contracted to select the New York Stock Exchange's annual Christmas Tree. While the Rockefeller tree seems to get more attention, the NYSE tree tradition actually began eight years earlier and has been lighting up lower Manhattan since 1923.

In exchange for supplying the tree, the NYSE footed the bill for landscaping work on the couple's property and the replanting of a new tree where the soon-to-be-famous spruce once stood. Although Rodriguez and Conde were sad to see their tree go, they say it was only a matter of time before they would have to remove it themselves and were excited at the thought of their spruce being a part of such a long tradition.

On November 20, the enormous tree was carefully taken down and lowered onto a flatbed truck that would eventually take it to lower Manhattan.

Hudson Valley Couple to Attend NYC Tree Lighting

Rodriguez and Conde will be in New York City on Thursday afternoon to attend the tree lighting in person. The event will take place at 11 Wall Street beginning at 3pm and include live performances from the Fogo Azul marching band, the famous School of Rock and Christmas Icon, Darlene Love.

According to Rodriguez and Conde, the tree will be lit at 6pm in a ceremony hosted by Rosie Perez. This is the New York Stock Exchange's 101st annual tree lighting. The first ceremony was presided over by President Calvin Coolidge in 1923. General Electric and the US government used the occasion to promote the use of electric Christmas lights instead of candles.

Every year since, a tree has been lit in front of the stock exchange except for 1973 when the OAPEC oil embargo set off a national energy crisis. Americans were asked to only use essential electricity and gas, so the tree was instead decorated with glow-in-the-dark ornaments.

This year's tree lighting ceremony will be live-streamed on the NYSE's official YouTube channel. The public is also invited to see the 6pm lighting in person. Snacks, refreshments, prizes and entertainment will all be provided.

