Photos of Virtually Empty Hudson Valley Beach Post Quarantine

Just what does a socially distant beach experience look like?

This time last year the beach would have been packed. Are Hudson Valley residents hesitant to go the beach just yet.

Every year my wife and I take a trip down to Canopus Lake at the Fanhnestock State Park. It's always a good time but the one downfall every year is that it's always a mob scene in the summer. There's always a massive crowd of people looking to cool off and beat the heat. Things are very different this year.

It's been almost a month since the beginning of New York's slow phased reopening. We're slowly approaching a normal life before quarantine. With many baches now open are Hudson Valley residents still hesitant to go to the beach?

Even though the beach was open there were still some regulations and guidelines for safety to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Much like the trails throughout the Hudson Valley, beach goers were required to wear masks when you were within 6ft of someone else. Many wore disposable masks the entire time even when in the water. A lot of swimmers purposely kept their heads and mouths above water.

If you camped out on the beach it was required to be at least 10ft apart from another party.

The beach was virtually empty. It's almost as if many people decided not to go at all rather than not being able to have the full experience that the beach has to offer.

