Local residents were outraged after a viral photo alleged a dog is left outside in the freezing cold all day.

On Monday, Take Me Home Pet Rescue posted a photo of a dog chained up outside a home on Mahoney Road in the Town of Milton.

Officials say the dog does have food, water and shelter but is left outside 24 hours a day in all types of weather.

"People have contacted the owners to ask for the dog with no response! "A neighbor left a handwritten 3 page letter asking them to let her take the dog if not only just for the winter months," Take Me Home Pet Rescue wrote on Facebook.

The neighbor left the note on Nov. 15 and after the letter, a heat lamp was turned on officials say. However, the dog was allegedly left outside during last week's 72-hour snowstorm.

During and after the snowstorm, the door to the kennel was blocked by a piece of wood, officials say.

"The poor thing just sits out there all alone all day and night - waiting for someone to pay attention to him/her," Take Me Home Pet Rescue said. "It was 11° Sunday morning at 8 am and the dog was sitting out there just like the pictures - heartbreaking to say the least!!"

Take Me Home Pet Rescue/FB

After a photo of the dog went viral, concerned residents drove by the home on Tuesday and noticed police checking on the dog.

In an update to its viral post, Take Me Home Pet Rescue said animal control officers made a visit to the home on Tuesday and when they arrived at the home, the dog was not outside.

Update 11 a.m: Wednesday morning Take Me Home Pet Rescues posting the following update regarding the dog.