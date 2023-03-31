Some people bring their pets with them everywhere, though you can run into a few hurdles when in public.

Back in 2016, the New York Metro Transit Authority banned people from bringing their pets on the subway. Their exception to the rule is if the pet is “enclosed in a container and carried in a manner which would not annoy other passengers”.

Since then, passengers have become very creative sneaking their pets on the subway anyway .You may have seen the articles or social media posts with commuters carrying their dogs or cats in carrying cases or backpacks, and even in large shopping bags..

New York Woman Takes Dog on the Subway

The New York Post is reporting that one average size New York woman decided she was getting her rather large sized pooch on to the train, and she had a plan. The Post said the woman stuck her big, fluffy 52-pound Samoyed pup named Lumi in a backpack and then carried him on to the subway. It was quite a sight, according to the article from the Post.

The woman told Newsweek her dog loves being carried, and remains pretty calm for the ride.

The video has been views millions of times on TikTok, and has some congratulated the woman for finding a way around the rule. One has to wonder though how tiring it can be carrying around a dog that's over 50 pounds?

Woman on New York Bound Flight Throws Fit After Asked to Move Dog

The New York Post says the incident broke out October 12 on a flight from Atlanta to New York.

The young woman is seen yelling at crew members, even after being told that she would receive a refund. "F**k you. F**k all of you!!!", she can be heard yelling as she gets up out of her seat and gathers her belongings.

Can Pets Travel With in the Cabin?

There is no word what kind of dog it was that traveling with the woman. The issues of traveling with your pet in the cabin of a plane is a bit of a gray area.

According to Pets That Travel, a number of airlines will allow small dogs to fly in the cabin with their owners, on certain routes and planes. However, many of these flights require that they stay in their pet carriers. It also may depend on what airline you fly? Air Canada, American Airlines, Southwest, United and West Jet state that dogs must remain in their carriers stowed under the seat for the entire flight.

Lots of Considerations

However, a number of flights only make you keep your dog stowed away during taxi, takeoff and landing. Pets That Travel even goes on to say that a number of flights don't ever specifically state that you aren’t allowed to place your dog’s carrier on your lap after take-off and before landing.