Holidays, in general, can be very stressful for your pets. Christmas has its tree and ornaments hazards. Thanksgiving has all the rich foods they can't eat. Halloween has people dressed in costumes which isn't as scary as all the chocolate that can make your pet sick. But Fourth of July with its BBQs and Fireworks could be the hardest holiday for your furry family members.

DisobeyArt

This weekend will be fun but also full of celebrations that aren't really pet-friendly. Some of the food and drinks we enjoy on weekend's like the Fourth of July can be toxic to our pets. Fireworks can leave our furry family members extremely stressed. And face it none of us have been around big groups of people in a while so a backyard party could also leave your cat or dog feeling unsettled.

How to keep your pet happy and safe

Keep your pets inside.

If they are in the house they are less likely to be bothered by fireworks and party guests.

Lulamej

Try to hide the noises outside.

One of the ways you can achieve this is by having on music or the TV. I also find if the air conditioner is running it tends to muffle outside noise for my dog.

Artur Marciniec

Find out if your neighbors plan to let off fireworks.

If so, be prepared to sit with your pets inside in order to reassure them.

shulgenko

The ASPCA also has some tips that they have shared to keep your pet safe this Fourth of July. Their list includes keeping alcohol out of the reach of your pets, never using any glow sticks or glow jewelry on your pet and keeping food away from them that could make them sick.

