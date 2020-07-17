One person is in custody and is expected to be charged with the gruesome murder of a millionaire tech entrepreneur from the Hudson Valley.

On Friday, the NYPD took 21-year-old Tyrese Devon Haspil into custody in connection with the grisly killing of 33-year-old Fahim Saleh, ABC reports. Haspil is expected to be charged with second-degree murder and more.

Haspil was Saleh's assistant who sources tell CNN owed Saleh tens of thousands of dollars. Haspil was on a repayment plan, CNN reports.

Saleh is from Dutchess County. He became an internet mogul while still living at home in Hopewell Junction, NewsSource reports. According to social media, he graduated from John Jay East Fishkill. His Facebook says he lives in Poughkeepsie.

Police believe the 33-year-old was attacked when got off the elevator to his seventh-floor luxury New York City apartment, murdered and later dismembered.

Someone in dark clothing was seen on surveillance video following him into his apartment, but the attack was off-camera.

His sister later found Saleh's dismembered body. An electric saw was found next to Saleh's torso, which was cut up into pieces, while his head and arms were found elsewhere inside his apartment, the New York Times reports.

A medical examiner ruled the death a homicide and said he died from multiple stab wounds. Officials say the killer was dressed as a ninja, along with a fancy suit and tie, the New York Daily News reports.

Saleh founded PrankDial. He then moved on to create Pathao, a ride-hailing company. According to the New York Post, he called it the “most well-funded startup in Bangladesh, recently valued at over $100MM.”

In 2018 he developed Gokada, a motorcycle ride-sharing app that operates out of Nigeria. The ride-sharing app reportedly recently made over $5 million. He became the CEO of the company in 2019 and helped transition it to delivery service. He also launched Adventure Captial, venture capital firm, in 2018 and was CEO of the entertain app company KickBack Apps

A police source told the New York Daily News detectives think the gruesome murder was due to a "business deal gone lethally bad."