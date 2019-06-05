Is this isn't simply a case of "No Shirt, No Shoes, No Service".

Fox is reporting that a Pennsylvania woman was asked to leave a local Golden Corral restaurant after they said she was dressed "too provocatively". However, the woman says her size may have to do with her being asked to leave more than anything.

In fact, she's saying it is straight up discrimination.

The woman, who had been dining out with her family, wrote on Facebook last week:

How can you not have a dress code but then make one up for certain customers if another customer complains? That’s not ok. It is discrimination. And if you are okay with that, where are you going to draw the line?

Fox says that her choice of crop top she was wearing is what drew the attention. The woman says she reached out to a regional manager who apologized and even said they'd institute sensitivity training for it's employees.

