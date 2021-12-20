Peek Inside the Rhinebeck Estate Just Purchased by Google Founder

A $2.2 million estate was just purchased by the former CEO of Google, and it's full of historic details.

Eric Schmidt, who already owns a nearby mansion that was the site of Chelsea Clinton's wedding, reportedly purchased the property. The Daily Catch says the sale closed in August, but ownership was just transferred last week. Schmidt is also the owner of a small, nearby airport.

The home on River Road in Rhinebeck was once owned by the Astor family, and even includes the 14-car garage that was used by John Jacob Astor IV, who perished on the Titanic. The house sits on 12.39 acres of land and features several outbuildings, including a former icehouse and slaughterhouse.

Take a peek inside this historic home and its surrounding properties for yourself.

Google Founder Purchases Another Rhinebeck Estate For $2.2M Former Google CEO, Eric Schmidt, has purchased another piece of Hudson Valley real estate. The Daily Catch reports that the billionaire bought the property on River Road in Rhinebeck for $2.2 million. Schmidt already owns property in the area, including the local airport.

Inside the Lavish Saratoga Estate Built for NFL Great Bill Parcells

This Exclusive $1 Million Property in Utica, NY Offers Luxury, Privacy and City Life The home and property at 1224 Pleasant Street in the Upstate New York city of Utica is breathtaking. The home, actually located inside the Town of New Hartford, offers convenient city-life with the exclusivity and privacy of the country.