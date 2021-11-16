Peek Inside The New Locust Grove Brewing Co. in Milton

A fruit farm in the Hudson Valley turned pandemic closures into a new branch of the family business.

Locust Grove Fruit Farm has been serving the Hudson Valley since 1802, according to their website. The Milton farm has been run by the Kent family for seven generations and grows fruits like apples, cherries, and peaches. Which came in handy when Chip and Jim Kent decided to get into cider making.

Locust Grove Brewing Co. officially opened its doors this weekend at their yellow barn turned bar in Milton. Their website explains that during the COVID-19 shutdown, the Kent family saw a surplus of fruits from their farm since the Coronavirus lockdown closed the doors of many restaurants they would outsource to.

That's when Chip and Jim decided it was time to create a cidery and the rest is history.

I had the opportunity to talk to Chip who let me in on some behind the scene facts at Locust Grove Brewing Co. For instance, the wood bar tables are made from the stage at the old Milton Elementary school and all the farm signs and farming materials hanging on the walls as décor were from their family farm.

Locust Grove Brewing Co. is open Fridays from 4 pm to 10 pm, Saturdays from 2 pm to 10 pm, and Sundays from 12 pm until 6 pm at 162 North Road, in Milton. They also "host a rotating line of food trucks to complement the ever-changing menu of craft beverages."

I was lucky enough to be there while Max's Melts was on hand. Their Cubano paired with the Peach Cider from Locust Grove is a flavor combo made in foodie heaven.

To stay up to date with hours and what food trucks will be on-site at Locust Grove Brewing Co. check them out on Facebook and Instagram.

Take a photo tour below: