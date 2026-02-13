Crackdown on One of the Most Ignored Rules of the Road in New York

It's something that has almost sent me to the hospital more than once, yet drivers still seem oblivious to this important New York State law.

You might think it’s just common courtesy to stop your car and let someone cross the street. But in New York State it’s actually the law. It’s one of those rules most drivers barely think about, but now local officials are hoping to change that.

This week, the Orange County Emergency Management team put out a simple message on social media reminding drivers that slowing down or stopping for pedestrians in crosswalks isn’t an option; it’s the law.

Little-Known Law Being Broken by Hudson Valley Drivers

Under New York’s Vehicle & Traffic Law, drivers must give pedestrians the right of way when they are in a crosswalk. That includes marked crosswalks with painted lines and unmarked ones at intersections. If someone is already walking across the street within that space, a driver must slow down or stop to let them finish crossing safely.

Many Drivers Don't Even Know They're Breaking the Law

I've personally seen drivers blow right past me while walking in a crosswalk, coming within inches of hitting me. In the Village of Wappingers, there are even big flashing lights that pedestrians can trigger to warn motorists that there is someone in the crosswalk; however, more often than not, cars just speed by without even a glance.

Officials hope that reminding drivers of this rule will make intersections a little safer for everyone.

Tips for Following the Crosswalk Law in the Hudson Valley

Look for people waiting to cross, especially in downtown areas, schools and at rail trail entrances.

Make it a habit to slow down as you approach crosswalks. Even if you don’t see anyone, pedestrians could be hidden from view.

Stay stopped until someone finishes crossing all lanes of traffic.

These actions may seem simple, but that extra pause for awareness could actually avoid a serious tragedy.

