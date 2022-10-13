Peak Leaf Peeping Conditions Make Their Way to the Hudson Valley
If you blink you'll miss it. It looks like we're hitting near-peak leaf-peeping conditions across the Hudson Valley.
Is it just me or has the month of October flown by? It feels like the leaves are just starting to change too. I Love NY has released an update to its fall foliage report and with the information they've reported, we should expect a serious influx in traffic this weekend from the leaf peepers heading into town.
Upper Hudson Valley Near-Peak Conditions
I Love NY reports that their foliage spotters are predicting "near-peak to peak leaves this weekend with up to 80% change." If you're in the Columbia County area near Old Chatham the leaves will be popping with "brilliant ginger, tangerine, canary yellow, paprika, chili, peach, and scarlet" colors.
Hudson is checking in at a 50% change with your average bright yellow/green and orange leaves "with a splash of red."
Mid-Point Changes in Dutchess and Orange Counties
Expect a slower change in parts of Dutchess County like Hopewell Junction. Spotters are only reporting a 40% change in colors, but Beacon and Fishkill are "near-peak foliage this weekend with up to 60% change."
The same can be said for Newburgh, Middletown, Goshen and Cornwall in Orange County. I Love NY explains "Newburgh spotters are predicting near-peak foliage this weekend with 60% color change, and orange and red leaves of average brilliance."
Peak Fall Foliage Conditions Arrive in the Adirondacks
Head up a little further north for peak foliage. The I Love NY foliage map shows that parts of the Adirondacks are past peak already! Check it out below:
Where is your favorite leaf-peeping spot?
"
Scenes of Fall Foliage at Gertrude's Nose in Kerhonkson, NY
Caramel Apples in Warwick New York
Top 5 Places to See Fall Foliage in New York State