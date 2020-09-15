A Hudson Valley man accused of causing a fatal accident while driving impaired allegedly tried to flee New York.

On April 22 around 1:30 a.m, Saugerties police responded to a 911 call reporting a one-car motor vehicle crash on State Route 9W in the area of Sunoco.

Arriving officers found a 2000 Honda Accord that crashed into a utility pole on the east shoulder of the roadway. The driver, identified as 22-year-old Daniel Kellogg of Saugerties, had to be extricated from the vehicle and was airlifted to the Albany Medical Center, police say.

A passenger in the vehicle, 29-year-old David M. Mattison of Kingston, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police accuse Kellogg of driving while under the influence of alcohol and prescription drugs when he ran off the road striking a utility pole.

On Monday around 2:15 p.m., Saugerties police detectives along with the Town of Ulster Police Department arrested Daniel Kellogg for vehicular manslaughter, a felony.

Kellogg was a passenger in a vehicle stopped on Route 9W in the Town of Ulster by detectives and uniform personnel. Earlier in the day, Saugerties Police Detectives received information that Kellogg planned on fleeing from Ulster County on Tuesday, police say.

Saugerties detectives allege Kellogg purchased a one-way bus ticket to Arizona, and from there, was being picked up by a family member to take him to California.

Kellogg was arraigned in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court and remanded to the Ulster County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail.