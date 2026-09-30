You Can Tour This Hidden 6-Acre Garden in Pawling This October.

If you’ve ever wondered what’s hiding behind the gates of some of the Hudson Valley’s private properties, you’ll have a chance to take a peek inside one very special garden this fall.

The Garden Conservancy’s Open Days program is bringing visitors to The Brine Garden in Pawling on Saturday, October 24, and Sunday, October 25.

The six-acre garden was created on a former dairy farm and features a naturalistic landscape that winds through a variety of different elevations and terrain. Mature native shrubs and trees are mixed with select non-native plants, with meandering paths connecting the different areas of the property.

And because this is a private garden, the opportunity to explore it doesn’t come around every day.

Admission is $10 per person, while Garden Conservancy members pay $5. Children 12 and under can attend for free when accompanied by a registered adult.

There is one important catch for anyone thinking about bringing the whole crew: pets are not allowed.

The Brine Garden is part of the Garden Conservancy’s Open Days program, which has been opening private gardens to the public since 1995. The program has featured thousands of gardens across the country, giving visitors the chance to see everything from backyard gardens to sprawling estates and learn more about the people who created and care for them.

So if you're looking for something a little different to do in the Hudson Valley this fall: Check out The Brine Garden in Pawling on October 24 & 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Registration is available through the Garden Conservancy Open Days website.

Registration is required and must be completed online through the Garden Conservancy. Once registered, visitors receive an electronic ticket with the garden’s address, parking information and other details needed for the visit.